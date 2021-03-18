Mumbai Local Train: Local trains in Mumbai have been dealing with an increasing load of passengers. However, the railways have no plans to extend timings for general public for now due to the sudden surge of Coronavirus cases in the city, a leading daily reported. The Railways said they have not received any communication from the civc body (BMC) to either reduce the local train train timings or suspend any services. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: Central Railway Takes BIG Decision Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases. Check Latest Updates

“We have not received any communication from the state or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding reducing local train timings or suspending train services. Reducing train timings will lead to overcrowding inside train compartments and on platforms. We will continue to operate the present number of local trains for essential workers, even if trains are later suspended for the general public,” a senior railway official told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, various reports had claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may bar common people from boarding local train services again in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. A final decision on the matter is awaited.

The local train services in Mumbai region returned to full services for the general public from Feb 2 after a gap of 10 months. Travel by local trains, a lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. As of now, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots—From the start of the day’s services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel.