Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: For the convenience of the commuters in the Mumbai Local Trains, the BMC on Thursday said the Maharashtra government has launched online e-pass facility weblink https:/ / http://epassmsdma.mahait.org to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains. Earlier, the state government had offline COVID vaccination certificate verification process & railway pass distribution process for the commuters. Notably, the Mumbai Local Trains will start operation for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15.

The BMC on Tuesday had launched an offline verification procedure for COVID vaccination certificates and monthly passes to fully inoculated people.

The development comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that members of the public, who have completed 14 days after getting the second dose of coronavirus vaccines, will be allowed to board suburban trains from August 15.

After initiating offline COVID vaccination certificate verification process & railway pass distribution process, Maharashtra govt has now launched online e-pass facility weblink https:/ / https://t.co/F5aciKPNCo. to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains: BMC pic.twitter.com/xl3NVpnHdD — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Giving further details, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said citizens who have completed 14 days after the second dose are required to carry a hard copy of COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification for obtaining travel passes.

“Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021 onwards,” the BMC said, adding a total of 358 help desks will be set up at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC’s jurisdiction.

Apart from this, the BMC has also set up help desks at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities. The BMC said the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 AM to 11 PM.

The BMC warned that strict legal action will be taken if fake vaccination certificates are produced to obtain passes.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that arrangements have been made at 65 railway stations in Mumbai, where quick response or QR code-based passes will be issued to people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel in suburban local trains.

The mayor also said that the citizens should not indulge in altercations as long queues are likely at ticket counters and the people should cooperate and follow the COVID-19 norms.

The state government had restricted local train travel to government employees and people employed in essential service staffers, since April 2021, to control the COVID-19 spread during the second wave.