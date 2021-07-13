Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: In a bid to provide relief to the general public, the Maharashtra unit of Bharartiya Janata Party has urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to allow people to travel in local trains and provide travel allowance every month to Mumbaikars. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should allow people of all categories to travel in local trains or provide Rs 5,000 allowance every month to each individual”, a news agency quoted state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye as saying.Also Read - 'I Don't Trust UP Police, BJP Govt,' Says Akhilesh Yadav After State Police Arrest Two Terrorists of Al-Qaeda-Supported Outfit

In absence of local train services, commuting long distances in Mumbai and suburbs is both expensive and time-consuming. At present suburban services, which are considered as the lifeline of the country's financial capital are restricted for medical and essential services. Speaking to reporters last month, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the general public will not be allowed in suburban trains till the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

BJP to Protest If Fully Vaccinated People Not Allowed To Board Local Train

Earlier on Sunday, BJP leader Pravin Darekar had asserted that the party will launch protests if the state government doesn't allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Dombivali township in Thane district, the BJP leader said residents of Thane, Karjat and Kasara need to travel to their work places in Mumbai but they couldn't due to the present restrictions on the train travel.

“I will take up this issue with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. If children are allowed to attend schools in California, then what stops this government from allowing the people to travel in trains?” he questioned.

Darekar also said he will speak to Railway Minister in this regard. “If no decision is taken, the BJP will launch an agitation including ‘Rail Roko’,” he added.