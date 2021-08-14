Mumbai Local Train Latest News: As per the earlier announcement from the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai Local Trains for fully vaccinated passengers will start from August 15 that is Sunday. Making an announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that suburban trains will resume from August 15 for those who are fully vaccinated. He also said that there will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get his/her pass for travelling on Mumbai local trains. Also, there will also be an offline system for people who don’t own smartphones.Also Read - VIDEO: CSMT & BMC Buildings in Mumbai Illuminated in Tricolour Ahead of Independence Day | WATCH

Ahead of its resumption, the state government on Thursday launched an online facility to enable citizens who have completed 14 days after second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to obtain passes to travel in suburban trains. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Rules to Change From Sunday - Know What's Allowed, What's Not Allowed

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ‘Universal Travel Pass’ system has been developed to make it possible for citizens to obtain an e-pass conveniently and smoothly.” Citizens can obtain travel passes from http://epassmsdma.mahait.org, a website developed by the state government, the BMC said. Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown: BMC Commissioner Makes Big Statement, Says Covid Curbs May be Completely Lifted by Diwali 2021

After the state government announced that fully vaccinated people can board suburban trains from August 15, the BMC on Wednesday started an offline COVID-19 vaccination certificate verification process for issuing passes to fully inoculated people to enable them to board local trains.

358 help desks at 53 stations: In this regard, the BMC said it has set up 358 help desks at 53 suburban stations falling under its jurisdiction to issue offline passes. The BMC also added that Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the Maharashtra government has already developed a weblink to provide e-pass to employees and citizens working in essential services.

The BMC said the e-pass should be saved on mobile phone and after showing it at the ticket counter at suburban stations, citizens will get monthly travel pass directly from the Railways.

Notably, the BMC added that the offline verification will not be done at railway stations if commuters have obtained universal travel e-pass.

The BMC also added that the citizens who apply for an e-pass without completing 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will receive it only after the stipulated two-week period.

Mumbai Local Train: Here’s how to get universal travel pass

For travelling in the Mumbai locals, passengers need to get their universal travel passes via both online and offline channels. To obtain the universal travel e-pass, eligible citizens will have to enter their mobile number that was used for vaccination. After that, an OTP (One Time Password) will be received on the phone via an SMS. After entering this OTP, details like beneficiary name, mobile number and reference number, among others, will appear automatically. The, the passengers will have to click on the ‘Generate Pass’ option. After clicking on that, the system will automatically show the details of the applicant, including date of first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and other relevant information. Then, applicant will have to upload his/her photograph in the ‘Self Image’ option. After completion of this processes, a message will appear stating that applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via an SMS. Once the link is received, the e-pass should be accessed and saved in the mobile gallery.

The BMC said that the photo passes will also be available at ward offices and train stations for fully vaccinated passengers without a smartphone.

Interestingly, a QR code will be given on the pass to establish its authenticity.