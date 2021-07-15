Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Taking into consideration the rising demands from various quarters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said it is planning to relax restrictions in local trains for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second phase of the unlocking. However, the final decision on this matter will be taken by the Maharashtra government, the BMC added.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Rajasthan Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance of State Employees to 28% From July 1

The statement from the BMC comes days after the civic body wrote to the state government, requesting that fully vaccinated passengers be exempted from carrying an RT-PCR negative test report to the airport. Also Read - RT-PCR Report Not Required for Fully Vaccinated Flyers Arriving at Maharashtra | Important Details Here

Speaking to India Today, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said the COVID situation in Mumbai is under control and all are in a very comfortable position at the present moment. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Will Not be Relaxed Anytime Soon Due to COVID 3rd Wave Threat, Says Rajesh Tope After Cabinet Meet

Talking about relaxing restrictions for passengers, the BMC chief said that the decision would be taken in the second phase.

Giving further details, he said in local trains, most Rapid Antigen tests are being done and there is surveillance and random tests at the present moment. However, he added that it is not possible to have an RT-PCR test for lakhs for passengers in the trains. “But this too would be taken up in the second phase,” he said.

Due to the possibility of a third COVID wave, the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have banned the travel in Mumbai Local Trains for general public. At present, only people with essential services are allowed to travel by the local train.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that if the local trains need to start for general public, then the vaccination should speed up in the state. He had also said that vaccination is also necessary to reduce the fear of third wave among people.

Mumbai has recorded less than 500 coronavirus cases for last two consecutive days, and on Wednesday, the city reported 635 infections. The city also reported 10 fresh fatalities during the day.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 441 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year (375 cases), and eight fatalities, while on Monday, it had recorded 478 new cases and nine deaths.