Mumbai Local Train Latest News: As the Maharashtra government has allowed the fully vaccinated passenger to board the local trains, now they will be able to book tickets on their smartphones as the railway and the state government are working to sync Universal Pass System (UPS) with Unreseved Ticketing System (UTS) on mobile application. Before the COVID Pandemic in Mumbai, the passengers of the local trains were able to book season tickets as vaccination was only restricted to health care workers.

For the convenience of the passengers, the Maharashtra government has developed a UPS which is linked to COWIN platform that helps validate those citizens who have taken both doses of the vaccine with a gap of 14 days after the second jab.

During his visit to Mumbai, Railway board chairman Suneet Sharma urged the railway officials to coordinate with the state government so that UPS data gets synced with UTS on a mobile app so that the eligible passengers can buy tickets online.

Last month, the Maharashtra government issued an order allowing the common people, irrespective of the nature of their jobs, who are vaccinated fully against COVID-19 to board suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

At present, the Central Railway and the Western Railway are issuing a monthly pass to vaccinated commuters instead of daily tickets to curtail the crowd.

Central Railway and Western Railway are running 1,774 and 1,367 services, respectively, on their suburban network from October 28.

It must be noted that after the COVID outbreak, the suburban services were completely stopped from March 22, 2020. Later railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Ministry of Railways from June 15, 2020.