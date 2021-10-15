Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: For those who are travelling on the Mumbai local trains, here comes a piece of good news for them. The Indian Railways is planning to convert all local trains on Mumbai’s suburban train network to air-conditioned (AC) trains.Also Read - Kids Can Spread The Emerging Variants of COVID-19, Confirms New Study

The decision in this regard has already been taken by the Railway Board after consulting Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation(MRVC), Central and Western Railway officials on Tuesday.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the fares of the local trains are also likely to be reduced and will be based on the fare structure of metros. In the meantime, the India Railways has put the plans to run semi-AC local trains on hold.

“We will be procuring all fully AC local trains for the Mumbai suburban railway network under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP),” Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), MRVC, told Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the MRVC will purchase 283 new AC local trains in the coming days and the Union Ministry of Railways has given its approval for the procurement of AC local trains. However, the Railways said that the time-frame for the same has not been decided as yet.

At present, Mumbai has nine AC trains running on a suburban network and the people’s response is not so much warm due to fare which is higher even than first-class coaches and poor frequency of trains. For the ticket fare, the Indian Railways said that the Railway Board is looking at the fare structure of metros run in Delhi and Mumbai.

The Railways said that the fare structure of the suburban AC local trains will be based on metro fare structure by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) or the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the MRVC had suggested the fare structure of AC local trains on par with metro fares in Mumbai and Delhi.

Recently, the Central Railways and Western Railway have undertaken a passenger survey on the AC local trains and had submitted the response from commuters to the railway ministry. During the survey, the passengers asked for a reduction in the fares of the AC local train.