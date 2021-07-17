Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Annoyed by the delay in resuming the services, of the Mumbai Local Train, the commuter organisations in Mumbai have announced that if the Maharashtra government does not yield to their demands for allowing public access to local trains, they will stage a protest at all railway stations with black bands. On the other hand, the authorities said that a decision in this regard will be taken soon.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions in Pune, Other Districts Will Not Be Lifted Anytime Soon, Confirms Ajit Pawar

Saying that they have been appealing to the state government for many days now, the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh said that the association will hold demonstrations and express displeasure by wearing black bands. Also Read - Covid-19: Maharashtra CM Urges PM Modi to Frame National Policy to Stop Crowding

Repeated appeal: “We have been filing appeals, day in and day out, people have been suffering in bus queues, but the government is not even discussing the subject, which is gross ignorance. Mumbaikars will not take this lying down and we will express the displeasure by wearing black bands,” Madhu Kotian, president of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh told Mid-Day. Also Read - Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour Brings City to Halt; Road And Rail Traffic Badly Hit

He further stated that the association will discuss the plan with other city-based organisations and get support as it is now the height of ignorance on the part of the Maharashtra government.

Final decision soon: Responding to their threat of agitation, Mumbai Civic officials said there were plans to relax restrictions in local trains for the fully vaccinated passengers, but the final decision, however, will be taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

It must be noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the nodal civic authority for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region to make decisions on Mumbai Local Trains.

These commuter organisations had last week met the authorities and came up with an hourly slot-wise commute capacity plan and they termed it as Mumbaikars’ ‘Right to Travel’. However, the plan demanded an increased ticket-issuing capacity at all stations.

Corona cases: On the other hand, Mumbai on Friday reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,30,241 and death toll to 15,678. With 470 people getting discharged from hospitals, the recovery count in the financial capital of the country rose to 7,05,234.

Notably, the city recorded less than 500 new cases for the fifth time this month. With 35,362 samples being examined on Friday, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Mumbai so far went up to 77,00,399.

The average growth rate of cases between July 9 and 15 was 0.07 per cent, while the caseload doubling time has improved to 951 days. There are 70 sealed buildings and seven containment zones in the metropolis as of Friday.