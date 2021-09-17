Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: From August 15 till date, the Mumbai Local Trains, which is called the lifeline for Mumbaikars, have brought relief to lakhs of daily passengers in Mumbai. According to a report by Free Press Journal, for the first time this year, the number of daily local train passengers in Mumbai suburb has reached around 38-40 lakhs. Early this February, the daily average had touched 37 lakh.Also Read - International Flights: UAE Relaxes Travel Guidelines, Covid Protocols For Indians Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

It must be noted that the Maharashtra government has allowed fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains since August 15. Since then, the number of passengers on the Mumbai local train has been continuously increasing. Also Read - Fake Vaccination Certificates And Test Results Sold On Telegram For Rs 5,500: Report

Although the daily commute of 40 lakh people in suburban Mumbai local trains is only half the figure before the pandemic, the continuous increase in congestion in local trains is also a sign that people are moving towards normalcy, even though experts have predicted for a third wave in the country post-festive season. Also Read - New Zealand Launches Three Mobile Vaccine Buses to Boost Vaccination Drive

It was reported that the daily passenger count on Central Railway is around 21-22 lakhs, whereas on Western Railway, it is 17-18 lakhs on Main, Harbor and Trans-Harbour lines. In the meantime, the number of MSTs sold on September 13-14 has also seen a sudden increase.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Central Railway sold 29,306 and 25858 monthly season tickets respectively. This is the highest ticket sale since August 15. Similarly, 8,028 and 10,995 Monthly Season Tickets have been issued on Western Railway on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Experts believe that this figure may increase further in the coming days.

A railway official told Free Press Journal that the Railways will continue to issue MSTs as it has not received any new guidelines from the state government. The Railways is also expecting the sales to grow as more fully vaccinated passengers are expected to travel after mid-September. This number is expected to rise as people in the age group of 18-44 years will be fully vaccinated by then.