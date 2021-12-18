Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: The Central Railways (CR) on Saturday issued a notification saying it will suspend the train services between Thane and Diva railway stations for 18 hours on Sunday. As per the updates, the 18-hour blockage will be done due to construction activities of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway station.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Big Update For Commuters: Suburban Rail Services to be Shut For 72 Hours Next Month | Here’s Why

Giving details, the Central Railway said in a statement that the infrastructure block on the Thane-Diva corridor will start on Sunday from 8 AM till 2 AM. Due to this, the train will be changed, slow trains will be diverted to the fast lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and Diva and Mulund railway stations. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Makes Big Announcement, Allows Fully Vaccinated Passengers to Book Train Tickets on Their Smartphones

Changes in local train services for December 19 and 20: Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Passengers Will Soon be Able to Book Tickets on Smartphones | Details Here

The Central Railway said that Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 07.47 hrs to 23.52 hrs will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva

Moreover, the Central Railway added that Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 07.42 hrs to 01.15 hrs (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted o­n Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra.

During this time, the Mumbai Local Train services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations. The passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations must board trains from Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

As an alternative, the Railway Administration said it has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers.

List of cancelled express trains on Dec 19

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Express

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

List of cancelled express trains on Dec 20

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination / Short origination of Express trains