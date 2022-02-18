Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters on Mumbai Local trains. According to reports, the Indian Railways is planning to reduce the maximum fare of AC local trains in Mumbai to Rs 80 from the current Rs 220. Apart from this, the maximum fare for up to a distance of 5 Kms is also likely to go down to Rs 10 from the existing Rs 65.Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today. Details Here

In this regard, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other officials had held talks recently. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Identifies Routes Of Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi To Replace With Vande Bharat Trains

Sources told News 18 that apart from reducing the ticket fares, the Indian Railways will also need to increase the frequency of AC local trains. The report suggested that the Railway Ministry will take a decision in this regard soon and then is expected to roll out official notification. Also Read - First Look: New Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Train Rolls Out From Chennai Coach Factory

The sources also added that a list of ticket fares, similar to that of the metro, has been prepared and forwarded to the Railway Ministry.

Earlier, Minister Of State For Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve had said that a proposal has been received and he is conducting meetings with officials to make a decision soon.

Several AC local trains have been running on both the Central and Western lines of Mumbai for the past several months. However, the low turnout of passengers for these trains has become a cause of concern for the Railways. This could be due to the high pricing of tickets — almost double of regular local trains.