Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the regular passengers on Mumbai Local Trains. Indian Railways said it will introduce 10 more AC local services by replacing the non-AC services from Friday. With these new trains, the total number of AC local services will increase to 66 for the local commuters. However, the total number of suburban services on the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will remain 1810 only. Out of the total 10 services, there will be one in the morning peak hours and one in the evening peak hours, the Railways clarified.Also Read - Indian Railways Says Has No Plans To Do Away With Train Ticket Booking Counters

The passengers must note that these 10 AC local trains will not run on Sundays and nominated holidays. The services that will run on Sundays/Nominated holidays are non-AC as per existing schedule. Also Read - Video: Watch India's Longest Train; Extends 3.5 KM With 6 Engines & 295 Bogeys

Full list of 10 AC local trains:

T-36: CSMT fast local leaving Thane at 08.20 hrs

BL-9: Badlapur fast local leaving CSMT at 09.09 hrs

BL-20: CSMT fast local leaving Badlapur at 10.42 hrs

K-51: Kalyan fast local leaving CSMT at 12.25 hrs

K-62: CSMT fast local leaving Kalyan at 13.36 hrs

T-83: Thane slow local leaving CSMT at 15.02 hrs

T-96: CSMT slow local leaving Thane at 16.12 hrs

BL-35: Badlapur fast local leaving CSMT at 17.22 hrs

BL-54: CSMT fast local leaving Badlapur at 18.55 hrs

T-129: Thane fast local leaving CSMT at 20.30 hrs.

The Western Railway had earlier this month announced to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban after looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters for the trains. After the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling on AC local trains. Also Read - Indian Railways to Revamp Passenger Reservation System Soon. Here’s How It Will Help Common Man