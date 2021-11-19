Mumbai Local Train Latest News: For the convenience of the commuters, the Western Railway (WR) on Friday made a big announcement and said it will introduce 8 more air-conditioned suburban services from Monday. Issuing a statement, the Western Railway said with the new addition, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Commuters Will Soon Travel in AC Trains With Regular Tickets, Pay During Journey

“Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20,” the official said. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Passengers Will Soon be Able to Book Tickets on Smartphones | Details Here

The Western Railway further added that it has decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra. Also Read - Mumbai Mega Block Latest News: Services of These Local Trains to be Affected Today Due to Maintenance Work

Notably, out of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours.

The Western Railway said one AC local will ply between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate stations.

In the down direction, one service will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon.

It must be noted that the Central Railway is operating 26 air-conditioned local trains. Of the total train services, 10 services are being operated on the main line, while remaining 16 services on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel.

On the other hand, the commuter organisations have urged the Western Railways to restart the Jansadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBS) and said the railways should open the JTBS counters till the online service can be opened up.

At present, the local train tickets in Mumbai are being given to a selected category of commuters, including those who are fully vaccinated, all below 18 years and unvaccinated citizens who have medical complications and can provide proof supporting it.

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that the IT team is trying their best to merge the UTS app with the Universal Travel Pass application in order to facilitate a smooth process.