Mumbai: Amid growing demands from the general public, political leaders to resume local train services for commoners, a PIL has been filed in Bombay High Court seeking to declare journalists and other media personnel as essential workers and allow them to travel by Mumbai local. Filed by Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, the PIL states that 12 states have declared journalists and media personnel as frontline workers but Maharashtra has not done the same.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: 17 Villages in Ahmednagar Opt For Voluntary Lockdown. Read Details

Citing the importance of media during the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIL said that it (media) played a vital role during the Covid-19 pandemic by giving accurate information on the policies related to vaccination, functioning centres. “Most journalists and other officials of the press come from modest households and trains are the most affordable mode of transport in Mumbai”, the Indian Express reported quoting the PIL. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID-19 Curbs Likely to be Tightened in These 11 Districts. Read Details

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel unrestricted in suburban train services. “The matter will be discussed with CM Uddhav Thackeray, post which people can expect an official announcement. However, the same might be approved only for those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines”, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had stated. Currently, the local train services are allowed only for those engaged in medical and essential services. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: These Nine Markets to Remain Shut Till August 9. Full List