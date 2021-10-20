Mumbai Local Trains Latest News Today: As the state has allowed students below 18 years of age to use the suburban trains, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope has made a big announcement and said that the state government is likely to allow partially vaccinated passengers to use the local trains after Diwali.Also Read - Maharashtra: Colleges, Universities Resumes Offline Classes From Today; Low Attendance Recorded

The statement from the state minister comes as the coronavirus cases continue to decline in Maharashtra. According to the current guidelines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citizens who have received both doses and have completed 14 days after the second dose are allowed to use the local trains.

It must be noted that Mumbai reported zero Covid deaths for the first time on Sunday since March 26, 2020. With the increasing herd immunity and declining cases, the state government is relaxing the restrictions across Maharashtra. After allowing schools, colleges, cinemas and theatres to reopen, the state government is now considering giving access to local trains to those partially vaccinated.

Giving further details, Rajesh Tope said the people who have taken a single dose may also have access to malls, local trains and all other places after Diwali. However, he said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final decision after Diwali.

He also stated that the decision in this regard will be taken after consent from the Covid Task Force and health department officials.

He said that the Dussehra has just ended and Diwali will soon follow and the festivities will see large gatherings. However, he said that the state government will closely monitor the situation for any case surge and reviewing the pandemic scenario once Diwali is over.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection. A dozen districts, out of the total 36, did not did not report any new cases of respiratory disease.

Mumbai district reported the highest 462 new infections in the state. Among the eight regions (each consisting of a set of districts) of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 818 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 519 cases in the Pune region.

Nagpur, Aurangabad and Akola regions did not report any coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours. Mumbai witnessed 462 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 116 infections, but no fresh fatality.