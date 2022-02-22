Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday asserted that the COVID restrictions for unvaccinated commuters on the local train and other modes of public transport are still in operation though the orders issued on separate dates in July and August 2021 and the SOP dated August 10 have been withdrawn. The state government also stressed the need to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands.Also Read - 'Been 25 Days, Still Suffering', CJI Ramana to Advocate Who Urges Him to Resume Physical Hearings

The commuters must note that only those passengers who have received both doses of anti-COVID vaccines and completed 14 days after the second shot are allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains.

The state government said that the citizens, establishments offering various services as well as organisations engaged in various economic and other activities are requested to continue to abide by the restrictions as per the orders which are still in force. "These restrictions are necessary to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control," the government said.

The state government also added that the orders issued on October 8, October 26, 2021, and on January 8, 9, and 31 continue to be in force in Maharashtra. It also added that the orders dated 15/7/2021, 11/8/2021 as well as the SOP dated August 10, 2021, have been withdrawn.

“However, various restrictions in force, including those on travel in local trains and other modes of public transport by unvaccinated persons, as well as other requirements of following all COVID-appropriate behaviour norms are still in operation,” it said.