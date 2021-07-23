Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: After Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to resume the local train services for general public, particularly for those who have have completed their vaccination (taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine). He also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to provide relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions in a bid to provide relief to the general public.Also Read - Prolonged Use of Steroids May Increase Risk of Bone Death Post COVID

“As in the rest of our country, the last 15 months, Maharashtra state government has imposed many curbs and restrictions. The restrictions imposed are being followed by the people of Maharashtra. However, lately there seems to be a lack of clarity leading to questions as to who these restrictions are meant for? In the case of Mumbai, this lack of clarity is perplexing,” Raj Thackeray wrote in the letter. Also Read - Amid Surge in Cases, Gamma Coronavirus Variant Detected in Russia

Furthermore, he added, “Most of the businesses are operational in Mumbai. Not all are in a position to work from home, resulting in their traveling for hours to reach their workplace. The locals are the lifeline of this city, that lifeline being shut has caused tremendous hardships to our people. The bus services are operational, however, the locals are not; leading to overcrowding in the buses. But naturally, this overcrowding is going to cause the virus to spread easily. What is the logical reasoning behind keeping the locals closed and the bus service on?” Also Read - Jennifer Winget Tests Positive For COVID-19, is Asymptomatic: 'Down But Not Out'

Currently, commuting long distances in Mumbai and suburbs is both expensive and time-consuming as local train services, which are considered as the lifeline of the country’s financial capital are restricted for medical and essential services.

Earlier, Maharashtra unit of Bharartiya Janata Party has urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to allow people to travel in local trains and provide travel allowance every month to Mumbaikars. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should allow people of all categories to travel in local trains or provide Rs 5,000 allowance every month to each individual”, a news agency quoted state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye as saying.

Speaking to reporters last month, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the general public will not be allowed in suburban trains till the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Meanwhile,