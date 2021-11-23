Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the fully vaccinated passengers who are daily commuting on Mumbai Local Trains. As per the fresh announcement from the Central Railways, they can now book train tickets on their smartphones. Giving further details, Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Kumar Lahoti said the Central Railways has linked UTS Mobile app with Universal pass of Maharashtra government which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Commuters Will Soon Travel in AC Trains With Regular Tickets, Pay During Journey

The development comes as the Maharashtra government had in August this year launched an online e-pass facility to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai.

For long time now, the Central and the Western railway were holding discussion on the matter with the Maharashtra government. It must be noted that the sale of suburban tickets stopped on the UTS after local train services were suspended due to COVID pandemic.

As per the latest updates, the UTS will be linked with the CoWIN application to determine the vaccination status of passengers. According to the earlier announcement of the Maharashtra government, only fully vaccinated passengers, who have completed 14 days after the second dose, are allowed to travel in Mumbai Local Trains.

Earlier, Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal had told news portals that the discussion is in the final stage with the state government on resuming the UTS application. He said that both the applications will be merged in order to facilitate a smooth process.

It must be noted that nearly 2.5 million passengers avail local trains on the Central Railway and 1.5 million on the Western Railway on a regular basis. As the COVID cases declined, the Mumbai Local Train services resumed for fully-vaccinated passengers from August 15.