Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: In a piece of good news for the students, the Western Railways on Saturday allowed the candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) exam up to October 10 and the candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on September 25 to use the local suburban trains. Issuing a fresh order, the Western Railways said that the tickets to these students will be issued on production of valid hall ticket.

"The candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam up to 10th October and candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) exam scheduled on 25th September will be issued with suburban train tickets on production of valid hall ticket," the Western Railway said in a statement.

As per the latest update, the candidates appearing for these exams will have to produce valid identity cards and hall tickets at the stations. It must be noted that the CET will be held till October 10 and the MPSC will be held on September 25.

Earlier this month, the Central Railway had announced that Mumbai local trains, which have so far been limited to only essential workers and fully vaccinated passengers, will be open to students appearing in competitive exams or college, university final year examinations.

Notably, the Central Railways had allowed the students spearing for the NEET UG 2021 to use the local trains. Additional booking counters were opened for the students for their easy travel.

Considered as the lifeline of Mumbai’s public transport, the Mumbai Local trains have so far been shut for general public and open only for essential staff.