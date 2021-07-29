Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Even though the state government decided to relax restrictions in 25 districts including Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that there was no consensus on opening up local trains and discussion with railway authorities too will be done before a final decision is taken on the same.Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Announces Fresh Dates For Students From Flood-affected Areas of Maharashtra

Giving further details, Tope said that in chief minister's meeting with the Covid task force, it was decided to ease restrictions in 25 districts that have a lower positivity rate than the state's average. He also added that a detailed order will be issued after CM's approval in a day or two.

He said the districts where no relaxation will be given, include Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar.

However, he made it clear that the decision on resuming Mumbai local trains for fully vaccinated people will be taken in consultation with the railway authorities.

It must be noted that the Mumbai local Trains are now being opened to people involved in emergency services.

However, there was demand from all quarters to resume the local train services. The state BJP had threatened the government that its party workers will travel by local trains from August 2, if travel restrictions are not relaxed. Earlier, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Uddhav Thackeray stating that this restriction is not coming to any use as Mumbai local passengers are now crowding buses.

On Wednesday, Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaik said that fully vaccinated people should be allowed to travel in local trains. However, Aslam Shaikh said that a decision in this regard may be taken in two or three days.

He has further stated a detailed discussion on reopening local trains and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated residents took place in one of the cabinet meetings recently.

Local train services were suspended for the general public for the second time since March 2020 after an increase in coronavirus cases in the city on April 15.