Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Even as the corona cases are coming down, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday made a big announcement and said that the Mumbai Local Train operations will not start now for the general public, keeping the COVID third wave in mind.

Speaking to Free Press journal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the general public won't be allowed to commute in Mumbai local trains due to the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. He said this while visiting Sangli to take stock of the situation, and to review steps taken by the administration towards flood management in the affected district.

Comprehensive plan: As the people are urging the state government to start the Mumbai Local Trains for the fully vaccinated passengers, the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to frame a comprehensive plan to permit vaccinated people to travel by Mumbai local trains and questioned as to why all vaccinated could not be allowed to travel by train when everyone is allowed to travel by buses.

Put on hold: On the other hand, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state government’s decision on local trains had been put on hold and the final call would be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as the state eased some Covid-19 curbs. He also said that the state government is not saying to no to open it for the general public, but the decision for relaxation in local trains has been put on hold. He also added that many aspects have to be considered before taking a call on the matter.

In July, Maharashtra state cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh had announced that the decision on allowing people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel on Mumbai local trains unrestricted would be taken soon.

Fresh guidelines: On Monday, the Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines for easing of lockdown curbs in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is low.

It must be noted that the Mumbai Local Train services were suspended for general public for the second time since March 2020 after an increase in coronavirus cases in the city on April 15 The Mumbai Local Trains are currently operational for just essential service employees. In the recent past, there is growing demand for the Mumbai Local Trains to open for the general public.