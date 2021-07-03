Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: Keeping in view of the upcoming COVID third wave, the Bombay High Court on Saturday said it cannot allow lawyers to travel by suburban trains at least till the end of July as the Maharashtra State COVID-19 Task Force apprehends a third wave of the pandemic. Also Read - Govt Can’t Provide Everything; Homeless Beggars Should Work, Says Bombay High Court

Hearing the matter, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said that the court cannot override medical experts' opinion by a judicial order.

"At least till the end of July, it may not be possible (to allow lawyers to commute by trains). The State COVID Task Force feels that the third wave may start if trains are opened to all. You (lawyers) will have to wait for one more month," the Bombay High Court said in its order.

The court said this while hearing a petition filed by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa against the exclusion of lawyers from travel in local suburban trains in Mumbai.

Right now, the state government and public administration officials are only allowed to commute in public transport.

The court further noted that in its administrative meeting with the task force officials, the judges were informed that the present COVID-19 situation is likely to improve only by the month of August. However, the court posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

Talking about resuming Mumbai Local Trains for the general public, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had last month said that the decision to resume local train services for general public will be taken only after consultation with members of the state task force.

However, he added that the experts have warned about a third wave of Covid-19 and further easing out of curbs will be allowed in phases.

On the other hand, the railway passenger associations have sought access to local trains and said they would stage a protest if this demand isn’t met. Moreover, they have also written a letter to the state government as well to claim that no one is willing to accept their letter at Mantralaya.

Furthermore, the railway passenger associations claimed that people working in private offices, as well as labourers working in the manufacturing sector, do not have access to local trains and hence, they face innumerable issues of transport.