Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued 5 levels of unlocking guidelines and said the restrictions will be lifted from Friday in 18 out of 36 districts where the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have dipped considerably.

Giving further details, Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that all restrictions would be lifted in these districts.

"The lockdown-like restrictions, which were imposed in April this year, would be lifted in 18 districts where the positivity rate is 5 percent or less and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals is less than 25 percent," he said.

Notably, these 18 districts are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani and Thane.

How about Mumbai? However, the COVID restrictions in Mumbai would be relaxed partially, but the travel by local trains, the state capital’s lifeline, would not be open to the general public as of now. The state government also stated that Section 144 and other restrictions in Mumbai will continue as long the situation is not brought under control.

When Mumbai Local Trains will operate? Giving details about the operation of Mumbai Local Trains, Vijay Wadettiwar made it clear that Mumbai is still in level 2, if it reaches level 1, local train services will be resumed.

Earlier, Wadettiwar had made it clear that the Mumbai Local Trains will not operate for general passengers anytime now and added that the Mumbai Local Trains will not open doors for the general public for at least next 15 days as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Saying that the passengers will not maintain social distancing, the minister had said the trains will continue to ply for essential services staffers only at the moment.