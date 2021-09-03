Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: In a piece of good news for the students, the Central Railways on Friday allowed the students appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam to board the local train services in Mumbai from September 4. Taking to Twitter, the Central Railway said that the candidates with valid hall tickets will be allowed to travel by the local train from Saturday.Also Read - SpiceJet Employees Protest At Delhi Airport Over Salary Issues; Airline Says Issue Resolved

After their request to the Indian Railways, permission has finally been granted to the students to travel in the suburban trains. Notably, the decision from the Central Railways will bring respite to the students who will appear for the upcoming examination.

However, the Central Railways said that the valid identity cards will be used as document for entry at the stations and added that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak were a must.

It must be noted that the MPSC exam which was earlier scheduled to take place in 11 April this year was postponed to 4 September due to the second wave of Covid-19. The MPSC exam is being conducted to fill vacancies of 806 positions which include administrative, finance and home department.

Other media reports suggested that an average of 30 lakh people traveled in the Mumbai local trains per day in August after it was opened for the fully vaccinated passengers. However, the daily number of passengers rose after the Maharashtra government reopened local train services to fully vaccinated commuters in the middle of the month.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on August 18 announced the reopening of train services from August 15 for people who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of an anti-Covid vaccine.