New Delhi: A petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court challenging the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government’s decision to allow only fully vaccinated persons to board Mumbai local trains and visit malls, workplaces. Filed by medical consultant Yohan Tengra, the petition argued that the Thackeray government’s rule is against the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines which has stated that vaccines are not mandatory.Also Read - Huge Crowds at Mumbai's Marine Drive, Juhu Beach After Coronavirus Curbs Relaxed. See Video, Photos

Additionally, the petition said that all people, irrespective of their vaccination status, should be permitted to travel on local trains within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as both vaccinated and non-vaccinated can be superspreaders. Besides, Tengra also asked the Centre to take action against those involved in willful defiance of its guidelines. Also Read - COVID-19 Hanging Over Everyone's Heads Like 'Sword of Damocles': Maharashtra CM Appeals For Caution Ahead Of Festivals

This comes days after local train commuters expressed disappointment with the government’s decision saying that it is unfair on those who are not fully vaccinated and still have to spend a fortune to travel to work. Also Read - Mumbai: 80% of Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade Will be Under Water by 2050, Says BMC Chief

According to the Times of India, passenger activists have voiced concern saying that while the general public has been asked to take both doses of the vaccine to commute via locals, they will still be exposed to the deadly virus as only 50% of essential workers in Thane and 72% in Mumbai are fully vaccinated. Around 3.04 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in Mumbai have taken both doses of the vaccine, accounting 72% of the essential workers’ category, TOI reported quoting BMC’s data.

At present, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has allowed fully vaccinated Mumbaikars to travel in local trains. However, the government has clearly asked commuters to maintain a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19 to board the trains. Mumbaikars who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine need QR code-based passes to board locals.