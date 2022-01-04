Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters on the famous Mumbai Local Trains. No restriction will be imposed for them on the suburban trains. This has been announced by the BMC. Speaking to news agency PTI, a BMC official said that there is no proposal at present to put any restrictions on suburban train travel in Mumbai.Also Read - 83 Kolkata Police Personnel Test Covid Positive; 47 In Home Isolation, 16 Admitted to Hospital

Amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Monday had said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working on preventive measures and is ready to handle any crisis. Also Read - Punjab: 80 People Including Doctors, Students Test Positive For COVID-19 At Patiala Medical College

He had also added that there is no proposal to put any curbs on suburban train travel. However, he added that if needed, the Maharashtra government will take a decision on the issue in consultation with the state task force on COVID-19 as it pertains to the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Also Read - US Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Covid Cases, Revised Guidelines Likely to be Issued

Saying that at present, 90 per cent of the coronavirus patients are asymptomatic and only four to five per cent patients are being admitted to hospitals, he said the number of serious cases is negligible.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government’s rules. However, Pednekar suggested that citizens wear triple-layer masks while travelling in public buses and local trains.

She also urged them to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Giving details, Pednekar said the BMC will carry out RT-PCR tests of people returning from Goa by a cruise ship and quarantine them at civic centres, or in hotels if they are ready to pay for it.

The mayor further added that BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has been keeping a close watch on the situation, and he has already hinted about the lockdown, if the COVID-19 cases in the city rise over 20,000.

The development comes as Mumbai is witnessing a huge surge in COVID cases since the last week. On Monday, the Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the eight lakh-mark, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

Mumbai also reported 40 new cases of the Omicron variant, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government’s health department.