Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Days after the Maharashtra government lifted COVID curbs in the state, the Indian Railways has decided to do away with the vaccine criteria for passengers on the suburban trains in Mumbai. Giving details, the Indian Railways said it has deleted the vaccination-linked option from its ticketing app with immediate effect.

The Mumbai Local Train passengers must know that until recently, only fully vaccinated commuters were allowed to travel on the suburban trains. Now, the commuters associations have welcomed the decision saying of the Railways, saying the restrictions caused inconvenience to scores of people.

"As per the directives from the state government on the lifting of restrictions, the railways has also lifted all curbs and opened ticketing for all at counters and on the app for both railways in Mumbai. Now, the commuters won't need to link their vaccine certificates to the ticketing app. All such instructions have now been withdrawn," Mid Day quoted a railway spokesperson as saying.

Last month, the Maharashtra government decided to lift the COVID restrictions including the Mask mandate at public places from April 1 citing a drop in corona cases in the state.

Giving details, the Railways official further added that all authorised entry-exit gates, lifts, escalators, foot overbridges closed during the pandemic, all commercial ticket counters and ATVM machines for booking will now be opened.

While hearing a bunch of pleas in February, the Bombay High Court had said that the Maharashtra government’s order of permitting only fully vaccinated passengers on local trains in Mumbai is “illegal” and has brazenly affected the fundamental rights of citizens. The court had also said that such prohibitions were illegal, arbitrary and in breach of the citizens’ fundamental right to move freely across the country.