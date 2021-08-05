Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: After the Maharashtra government made it clear that the Mumbai Local Trains will not be opened for the general public at the moment due to the possibility of the COVID third wave, the passenger associations expressed anguish over the decision and said they will approach PM Modi or President Ram Nath Kovind for the travel approval in local trains in Mumbai. The Passenger associations have also said that the Maharashtra government has left them with no choice but to approach the President and Prime Minister to intervene in the issue so that local train services are resumed for all citizens.Also Read - Do Kids Need To Be Vaccinated To Attend School? This Is What WHO Has To Say

Speaking to Hindustan Times, president of passengers' body Rail Yatri Parishad Subhash Gupta said that he has been constantly requesting the state government to resume local train services for the general public but they have not paid any heed to this. "In the coming days, this decision will be disastrous. We have no option left and will be approaching PM, asking him to help," Gupta said.

The passenger association also stated that as fully vaccinated passengers can travel by air, they should also be allowed to travel on local trains.

Suburban Railway Passenger Association secretary Lata Argade said that the airlines have started operating, and fully vaccinated passengers can travel without coronavirus-negative certificates. “Then why can’t vaccinated citizens commute by local trains,” he asked.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Suburban Railway Passengers Solidarity Organization said that local commuters should be allowed to travel by local trains as soon as possible.

The reaction from the passenger associations came after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that general public won’t be allowed to commute in Mumbai local trains due to possibility of third wave of COVID-19.

All this while, the passengers, political leaders and commuter associations have been urged the state government to open the Mumbai Local trains for the general public as the COVID cases have gone down to great extent.