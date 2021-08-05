Mumbai: The clamour to resume Mumbai local train services for vaccinated passengers has been growing over the past few weeks. While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that it is not wise to reopen Mumbai local trains for all amid the fears of a third Covid wave, many political parties and leaders have demanded that fully vaccinated people be allowed to avail the facilities.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Anguished Over Maharashtra Govt’s Decision, Passenger Associations Plan to Approach PM Modi For Travel Approval

In view of these demands, Chief Justice Mumbai on Thursday suggested to make arrangements for a separate local train pass issuance to the people who are fully vaccinated in Mumbai. The matter of allowing fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains was adjourned for next Thursday, reported news agency ANI. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Makes Big Announcement, Says Services Won’t Start Now For All Due to Possibility of COVID Third Wave

The Bombay High Court had on Monday asked the Maharashtra government why people who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine could not be permitted to travel by local trains in Mumbai. “What was even the purpose of taking both doses of the vaccine if citizens were expected to stay inside their homes even after taking the anti-Covid-19 jabs,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni asked. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Eases Covid Curbs in 11 Districts Including Pune and Sangli | Check Full List Here

The bench was responding to a submission made by Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that the state disaster management authority was “reluctant” to permit all lawyers, judicial clerks and court staff to resume local train travel. Currently, only frontline health workers and government staff are permitted to use local trains, which are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai.

(Based on inputs from agencies)