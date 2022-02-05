Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Soon, the passengers on Mumbai suburban trains will ravel in safety without any fear. To further enhance the safety measures for the commuters, the Central government has in the Budget 2022 allocated funds for the installation of audio-visual recording systems and automatic alert signals inside the local trains.Also Read - Industry Elated As FM Calls Startups 'Drivers Of Growth'

In this new system, two high-end cameras will be installed on the train –one in the motorman and guard cabins and also outside the cabins. Also Read - Budget 2022: Industry Experts Welcome Crypto Tax, CBDC

According to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT), around 226 local trains will have the latest technology, worth Rs 2.5 crore. Also Read - Budget 2022: Focus On Development, Will Create More Job Opportunities, Says FM Sitharaman | Zee Exclusive

Apart from the audio-visual recording systems, an automatic alert system will also be installed inside the trains to give a signal to the motorman if something goes wrong inside the train.

As per the updates, the new audio-visual technology will help the railway authorities to record and view footage in case of a train accident or any trespassing incident.

Moreover, the new systems will help in incidents of Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) on the local train network.

Speaking to HT, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said the technology will assist in checking and recording of audio and visuals inside and outside the motorman’s cabin. Footage will be recorded and stored for future reference.

As per the announcement, the new audio-visual system will be installed in nearly 25 locomotives on the Western Railway (WR) and 30 locomotives on the Central Railway (CR).