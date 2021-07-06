Mumbai Local Train: Even as the state government has not allowed the general public to travel in the Mumbai Local Trains looking at the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming COVID third wave, Some of the commuters of the Mumbai suburban section on Monday urged the state government to allow those vaccinated travel by trains. Citing Karnataka’s example, which has allowed entry to those who have received at least one dose of vaccination, the commuters said that the Maharashtra government needs to follow the same norm. Also Read - International Flights: Canada Relaxes Travel Restrictions From Today. Check Who Can Fly | Details Here

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of Railway Passengers' Association of Mumbai, said that the Karnataka government has offered several relaxations and concessions to those who have taken vaccines. "If such a thing is allowed in the MMR, I am sure it will benefit many commuters and encourage vaccination," he said.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the Mumbai local train services in the state were suspended for the general public for the second time in April.

However, the local train services at present are operational only for people working in essential services and citizens travelling for vaccination or hospital. Interestingly, three million passengers are travelling by local trains on both the Central and Western Railway.

On the other hand, Rail Yatri Parishad Subhash Gupta said that the train services should be resumed for the vaccinated people. “As the state is unlocking, vaccinated passengers travelling for work should be allowed to commute,” the president added.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Congress leader Milind Deora also demanded that the government of Maharashtra should permit local train travel to those vaccinated.

Saying that over 10 per cent of Mumbaikars are fully vaccinated and 33 per cent have had one jab, Deora said that the state government should permit local trains to ply for vaccinated Mumbaikars. He said this move will boost vaccine acceptance. He further stated that lockdowns and high employee commuting costs have gutted Mumbai’s economy, putting MSMEs out of business.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday said that it cannot allow lawyers to travel by suburban trains at least till the end of July as the Maharashtra State Covid-19 Task Force apprehends a third wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 6,740 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,04,917, while the death toll increased to 1,23,136 with the addition of 51 fresh fatalities. The state now has 1,16,827 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 486 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,25,161, while the death toll increased to 15,554 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 42, 161, 56, 11 and 14 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.