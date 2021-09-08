Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Days after the Maharashtra government allowed fully vaccinated passengers to travel in the Mumbai Local Trains, a fresh plea was on Tuesday filed in Bombay High Court against the state order. The petition states that though the Central government has made vaccines voluntary, the Maharashtra government is going against the same by putting citizens in a situation where they have to get vaccinated. This violates the fundamental rights of citizens, it says.Also Read - Online Darshan, Organic Nirmalya: Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi | Full List Of Restrictions Here

Referring to various studies across the world which state that people who recover from Covid are more immune to cope with the virus, the plea called the order of the Maharashtra government arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful and violates the fundamental rights of citizens. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: State Issues Guidelines, Rajesh Tope Warns Against Public Gathering at Crowded Places Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Filed by Yohan Tengra, a medical consultant and activist, the plea has challenged the August 10 and 11 circulars of the state government which permits only fully vaccinated people from travelling on local trains. The plea also challenged the circular of July 15 which allows only people vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine or an RT-PCR test within 14 days to enter Maharashtra. Also Read - Prefer to Open 'Arogya Mandir' Rather Than Religious Temples at Present: Maharashtra CM

Recently, another petition filed by activist Firoze Mithiborewala had sought directions to allow all citizens with or without vaccines to travel on local trains. The plea in Bombay High Court claimed that by putting conditions of full vaccination, the state was violating the fundamental rights of citizens.

The petition by Tengra also pointed out the fact that there is no conclusive evidence to show that the vaccines are effective, as they are at an experimental stage and are not approved by the food and drug department.

The plea further stated that by making vaccination a pre-condition for local train travel, the state government has violated the Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights, 2005, which holds that no drug can be administered to a person without his free consent and under the fear of his rights being prejudiced.