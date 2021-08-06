Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray said that the state is considering the resumption of Mumbai Local Trains for the general passengers, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Friday held protest across the state and demanded immediate action from the state government over the local train matter. In the meantime, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the matter is being discussed. He also added that is important that all apply caution and not come to a state where hospitals have to be filled up again.Also Read - Kerala May See Two-Fold Increase in COVID Cases in Coming Days, Says Health Minister Veena George

BJP holds protest: Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders in Maharashtra took part in protests held by the party in Mumbai to press for the demand that those common citizens, who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines, be allowed to travel by suburban trains.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who staged a protest at Sion, said, the financial condition of low-income groups has already worsened due to the pandemic and if these people are fully vaccinated, then they should be allowed to board the local trains. "The state government should not play with the lives of the common man," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, took part in a protest and said that the government is allowing people to travel by buses and other modes of transport, but not by local trains. “People who have got both the vaccines can even travel by plane, but local train services are still not open for them,” he added.

This is what Aaditya Thackeray has to say? Maharashtra tourism minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday said discussions were being held on resuming Mumbai local train services for people who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. “Discussions on resuming local train services in Mumbai are still on. It is important that we apply caution and not come to a state where hospitals have to be filled up again. With this aim, we have to look at the situation and work,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aditya added that the main aim of the state government was to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra. “Do protests but also political parties need to act responsibly. Rather than playing politics, it is time to work on the issue and work on saving lives of the people. Even the Centre has said that in many districts of the state, the danger isn’t over. We are working on the situation keeping all these aspects in mind,” Aditya Thackeray said.

What Uddhav Thackeray said: On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that his government was considering resuming suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters and a decision in this regard would be taken with responsibility.

“Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions would be given wherever it is possible. The Mumbai model (of coronavirus management) was praised during the pandemic and a slum like Dharavi has defeated the virus,” he said. The CM urged people to continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

What Railway minister said? On Thursday, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dave said local train services will be made available for common people in Mumbai once again if the state government submits a proposal to that effect.

No Mumbai local trains for all: It must be noted that the Mumbai Local Trains were suspended for general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.