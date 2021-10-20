Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: As the colleges in Mumbai are opening from Wednesday, the students going to attend the classes are allowed to use the Mumbai Local Trains from October 20. The State government had made the announcement in this regard earlier. On the other hand, the Western Railways has also allowed the students to use the local trains.Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Gauri Khan Instructs Mannat Staff To Not Cook Sweets, Here's Why

The Western Railways decided to allow teenager students under 18 years of age to travel by local trains despite them not being vaccinated. The move comes days after the state government issued an order expanding the definition of fully vaccinated persons to include persons less than 18 years of age and those who have medical conditions which prohibit them from taking the Covid-19 vaccines.

The guidelines issued on October 8 by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte stated that "the definition of fully vaccinated person will be, any person having a medical condition that does not allow him or her to take the vaccine, and has a certificate to that extent from a recognised doctor. Also, if a person is of age less than 18 years. (In the future, when vaccine becomes available for this age group, then this will continue for first 60 days of such availability."

On the other hand, the Railway officials said students below 18 years will be eligible for monthly season tickets (MST). Giving further details, the Railways said that the students who are unable to take vaccines because of their medical condition can buy the monthly pass after showing a medical certificate.

As the schools have opened across the state, there has been a demand from students to be allowed to travel in local trains. In August, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the reopening of train services from August 15 for people who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of an anti-Covid vaccine. That time, the students below 18 years were not eligible to travel in local trains.

It must be noted that colleges in Mumbai have received approval to resume offline classes from October 20, 2021. In this regard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given a go-ahead and has even issued guidelines for all Colleges, taking into account the COVID-19 safety protocols.