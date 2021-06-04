Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Even as the Maharashtra government planned a phase-wise unlocking process in the state, the associations of suburban train commuters on Friday urged the state government to start the operation of local trains for the general public as soon as possible. With the lockdown in the state, the Mumbai local train services were suspended for the general public for the second time on April 15. However, these local train services are operational only for people working in essential services and citizens travelling for vaccination or hospital purpose. Also Read - When Will Mumbai Local Train Start Operation For All? Check Maharashtra Govt’s Latest Plan

In general, over three million passengers travel by local trains on both the Central and Western Railway on daily basis.

These passenger associations met the Central Railway officials on Wednesday and asked for an increase in safety measures for women commuters and urged the railway authorities to open up the local trains for the general public.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rail Yatri Parishad president Subhash Gupta said that the train services should be resumed for the general public as the state has started the process of unlocking and also the passengers travelling for work should be allowed to commute. He added that the Maharashtra government should immediately open train services with restricted timing like earlier.

Moreover, the passenger associations also stated that those passengers who are vaccinated should be allowed to commute. Suburban Railway Passenger Association secretary Lata Argade told Hindustan Times that the government has been saying that people who have received even one vaccine dose are less likely to transmit the virus, they should then be allowed to commute.

However, Central Railway chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar said that the passengers as identified by state government are permitted to travel in suburban local trains and the railway authorities are co-ordinating with state government for any further decision in this regard.