Mumbai Local Train Latest News: After the state government stated that the Mumbai Local Trains will be available for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday made a big announcement and said that the arrangements will be made at 65 railway stations in Mumbai, where quick response or QR code-based passes will be issued to people for the travel in the local trains.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Sets Up 189 Oxygen Plants Amid Third Wave Fears, To Be Operational by September

Giving further details, the Mumbai Mayor told news agency PTI that the people of the state should not indulge in altercations as long queues are likely to be seen at ticket counters. She urged the locals to cooperate and follow the COVID-19 norms. Also Read - Karnataka COVID Update: Govt Urges Indian Railways to Test Kerala, Maharashtra Passengers | Details Here

The announcement comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said fully vaccinated citizens can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Step-by-Step Guide to Download QR Code-based Universal Travel Pass

Giving further details, Kishori Pednekar added that the arrangements are being made to issue QR code-based passes to passengers at 65 railway stations that come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) jurisdiction.

It must be noted that the Maharashtra government had restricted local train travel to government employees and people employed in essential service staffers, since April 2021, to control the COVID-19 spread during the second wave.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar further warned hotel and restaurant owners of strict action if COVID-19 rules are not strictly followed. “Even if hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 10 pm, the rules must be strictly followed. If the rules are not followed, the owners may land in trouble,” she said.

Last week, the state government had relaxed restrictions in 14 districts with the lowest Covid positivity rate. However, no decision was taken for Mumbai local trains.