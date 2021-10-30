Mumbai Mega Block Latest News: The Indian Railways on Saturday said that it will carry out mega block in Mumbai on Sunday as a result of which the services of local trains will be affected. Giving further details, the Central Railway said it will operate mega block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. During the mega block period, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM. During this time, the special services will also run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8).Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways All Set to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Shalimar From Nov 1 | Check Full List Here

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railways said.

Central Railway's Train Block is called Mega Block while that of Western Railway is called Jumbo Block.

Matunga-Mulund Up And Down Slow Lines From 11.00 AM To 4.00 PM

As per the announcement from the Railways, the down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.18 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg and Nahur stations. Further, it will be re-diverted on proper slow line at Mulund.

Moreover, up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.37 am to 3.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will not halt at Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations. Further, it will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line at Matunga station.

Harbour line

For the mega block, Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

On the other hand, Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.