Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: The daily commuters on Mumbai's suburban trains, here's an important update for you. The Mumbai Local Train services will be shut for 18 to 72 hours in December for line work. To complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the Central Railway will undertake railway blocks.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the railway blocks will be operated on different railway sections between Thane and Diva to commission the new railway lines and undertake the remaining construction work.

Speaking to HT, a senior MRVC official said that the discussions with the Central Railway on the block sections have been held and permissions have been sought.

Furthermore, the Central Railway said the minimum inconvenience to passengers will be done and the state government will be asked to operate additional buses during the block periods.

The railway official said that they have raised a few technical difficulties with the MRVC regarding the blocks and are attempting to minimise passenger inconvenience.

It must be noted that the Central Railway had in September this year took a 10-hour mega block between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations for the construction work of the fifth and sixth railway lines.

Notably, the fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B), which got approval in 2008.

After it is completed, the new railway lines will enable segregation of outstation and local trains on the Central Railway till Kalyan. After the railway line is completed, nearly 100 new local train services will be introduced between Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations.

This Sunday, the Central Railway had undertaken a mega block with the railway services being affected between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi.