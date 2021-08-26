Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: From the time, the Mumbai Local Trains have been made operational for the fully vaccinated passengers, more than 40,000 commuters have been fined worth Rs 1 crore for ticketless travelling on the suburban network. As per latest updates, the local commuters were fined from August 15 since they had taken a single dose or didn’t take any vaccine at all.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Reports First 2 Cases of Delta Plus Variant in Indore District

As per the guidelines of the state government, the Mumbai local trains are allowed only for people who have taken double dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The trains are allowed only for those who have got monthly season pass. Also Read - International Flights Latest Update: This Country Bans Flights From India For Uncertain Period | Check Here Why

As per media reports, over 3 lakh general commuters with double jabs were traveling in the local trains. The passenger rights groups have demanded that the railways also issue ticket to those who are fully vaccinated. Also Read - Delhi Registers 35 Fresh Covid Cases, One Death; Kejriwal Govt Mulls Reopening of Schools

The report also suggested that passengers who were caught ticketless were mostly citizens going to their workplace and were desperate to travel. Those who were fined include commuters who were daily wage earners, who don’t want to buy monthly passes at all.

It must be noted that over 2692 passengers were found travelling without tickets on Friday on the suburban railway stations and a fine of Rs 8.5 lakh was recovered from them.

In a statement, the BMC had earlier said that over 3.04 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in Mumbai have taken both doses of the vaccine. This makes 72% of the essential workers’ category.