Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Demanding that the Mumbai Local Trains should be allowed for the vaccinated passengers, the Mumbai Rail Passengers Association (MRA) held an agitation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Mantralaya on Friday. Saying that interstate travel and foreign travel have been allowed, they said why the travel in Mumbai Local Trains not allowed for the vaccinated passengers.Also Read - Come Corona Come: Covid Norms Go For a Toss as Tourists Throng Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala | Watch

They also stated that the rallies, meetings, inauguration programs are being held for political leaders, then why the local travel for ordinary Mumbaikars, employees and the working class has been banned. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume Services Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express From August 7

During their agitation, the passengers association demanded that the vaccinated citizens should be allowed to travel and the QR code system should be operational at all railway stations. Also Read - Like Influenza, Covid May Reach Endemic Stage After a While in India, Says Top ICMR Official

They also demanded that action should be taken against peddlers sitting outside stations and officers should be appointed accordingly.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Thursday took charge and talked about the resumption of local trains in Mumbai. He said that the local trains would resume ‘immediately’ if the Maharashtra government seeks permission for the same.

“The responsibility of starting the local trains has been handed over to the state government. The state government can take a view of the COVID-19 situation in the state and send a proposal to the Centre regarding the resumption of local trains. We will grant permission and start the local trains immediately if so,” Raosaheb Danve said.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the Mumbai Local Trains can resume as soon as the state speeds up the vaccination process. He said for the vaccination, the Centre has to supply the vaccines in ample quantity.

At present, the Mumbai Local Trains are being allowed only for state government and public administration officials.

Expressing concern, Maharashtra Congress leader Milind Deora had last week demanded the state government to allow local train travel for the citizens who are vaccinated.