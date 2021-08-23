Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Calling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s diverse Covid vaccination rules ‘unjust’, Mumbai local train passenger activists have expressed disappointment with the civic body saying that it is unfair on those who are not fully vaccinated and still have to spend a lot to travel to work.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: TPR Climbs to 17.73 Per Cent, Will Govt Impose Complete Shutdown Again? Latest Updates Here

At present, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has allowed fully vaccinated Mumbaikars to travel in local trains. However, the government has clearly asked commuters to maintain a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19 to board the trains. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Extension or More Relaxation on Cards? CM Stalin to Take Final Call Soon

“Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices”, CM Thackeray had said in a live webcast on August 8. However, people employed in essential sectors and government services are allowed to board locals with a single dose. Also Read - Maharashtra Covid Update: Second Wave In State Under Control, Says Uddhav Government

Commuters slam disparity

According to the Times of India, passenger activists have voiced concern saying that while the general public has been asked to take both doses of the vaccine to commute via locals, they will still be exposed to the deadly virus as only 50% of essential workers in Thane and 72% in Mumbai are fully vaccinated. Around 3.04 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in Mumbai have taken both doses of the vaccine, accounting 72% of the essential workers’ category, TOI reported quoting BMC’s data.

‘Will Approach Authorities’

Speaking to the daily, Siddhesh Desai, a suburban railway activist from Kalwa, said the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow only fully-vaccinated people was not justified. He said that they will approach the authorities in this regard. “It is unfair on those who have taken a single dose and still have to spend a fortune to travel to work,” TOI quoted Desai as saying.

QR code-based passes needed to board local trains

To travel in local trains, Mumbaikars who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine need QR code-based passes. Arrangements have been made to issue QR code-based passes to passengers at 65 railway stations that come under the BMC’s jurisdiction. Since April 2021, the Maharashtra government had restricted local train travel to government employees and people employed in essential service staffers, in a bid to control the COVID-19 spread during the second wave.