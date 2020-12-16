Mumbai: The local train services in Mumbai may resume for common people this new year’s. A report by MumbaiMirror quoted Maharashtra Cabinet Minister as saying that he sees no problem in resumption of Mumbai local trains. This also comes amid growing demands by general public who prefer local trains as the preferred mode of travel to commute across the city and surburban areas. Also Read - Inconsistent With Basic Structure of Constitution: Maharashtra House Won't Reply to SC on 'Breach of Privilege' in Arnab's Case

Mumbai local train services have also resumed partially for essential workers. It is yet to be resumed at full capacity.

"The situation of Maharashtra and Mumbai is slowly coming back on track. It may take some time, and there won't be any problem in resumption of Mumbai local trains from January 1, 2021," the portal quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had said that a recommendation about permitting the general public to travel by local trains in Mumbai will be made only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New Year revelry. He had also warned that if people continued to gather in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, the government will be forced to impose a night curfew in the city.

The lawyers were the lot who were recently allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains on all working days only during non-peak hours up to 8 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and 7 pm onwards. At present, the railway authorities are operating special suburban services for essential services staff, including Maharashtra and central government employees.