Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: After reducing the ticket fare by 50% on Mumbai Local Trains, the Central Railway on Saturday replaced the existing 12 non-AC locals on its main line with AC ones. This will give the passengers a comfortable journey in summer season. The Central Railway in a statement earlier had stated that it will operate 14 additional AC local services on Sundays and nominated holidays.

"Considering the overwhelming response and increased demand for AC locals on the main line, we have decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the harbour line," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, was quoted as saying by PTI.

With the increase of 12 AC services on the main line on weekdays, the total number of such services on the main line will increase from 44 to 56, the Central Railways said.

The daily commuters must note that the over 35 lakh passengers daily commute on the suburban services on four different corridors, including main line that runs between CSMT and Kasara/Khopoli stations and harbour line that runs between CSMT and Goregaon/Panvel stations.

With this, the total number of daily suburban services on Central Railway will remain the same at 1,810 on weekdays, but the number of services on Sundays and nominated holidays will go up to 1,474 from the existing 1,460.

Earlier this month, the Central Railways had slashed the ticket fares of the AC local and first-class fare by up to 50 per cent. The number of daily commuters on AC locals on the main line surged to average 30,724 from average 19,761 in April.

Sutar further said as the existing AC services on harbour line will be replaced with non-AC locals, the total number of suburban services on the corridor will remain unchanged at 614.