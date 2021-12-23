New Delhi: As the number of Omicron cases is rising quickly, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that allowing unvaccinated commuters inside public transport would be like inviting explosive transmission of coronavirus and its variants. “As parents patriae (guardian of the state), we cannot afford to take that risk”, the Maharashtra government said in an affidavit filed before the High Court.Also Read - Take Things Seriously, We Don't Want Lockdown Again: Ajit Pawar Warns Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Notably, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik was hearing to PILs filed by Firoze Mithiborwala and Yohan Tengra seeking travel permission for unvaccinated people in Mumbai's local train. The petitioners had claimed that prohibiting unvaccinated people from traveling in local trains in Mumbai was without logic and in breach of such citizens' right to equality.

The Thackeray government told the Bench that their decision was reasonable and not discriminatory or in breach of a citizen's fundamental rights. "The unvaccinated people were prohibited from the use of public transport to ensure they do not mingle with other citizens and add to the spread of the coronavirus", it said.

Looking back at the situation during the second wave, the Maharashtra government further said, “It was a devastating time for the public health administrators and authorities who had to ensure adequate medical aid, hospital beds and oxygen supply for citizens. It does not want to repeat the dire situation and research proves that those who have taken both the doses of vaccines are less likely to contract the severe virus.”

The HC has posted the matter for further hearing on January 3, 2022.