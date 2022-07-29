Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: The Mumbai local train on Friday derailed when it moved in reverse direction at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The derailment for some time affected the suburban services on the Harbour Line. However, no one was injured in the incident which took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 AM, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told news agency PTI.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services on Harbour Line Disrupted for 2nd Day Due to Rail Fracture

The local train services later resumed from the platform after about two-and-a-half hours, according to the Central Railway (CR). The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said it operated 10 extra bus services for commuters. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Derails at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, None Injured; Harbour Line Services Affected

The daily commuters on Mumbai local trains must note that the Harbour Line connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district. The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai. Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line. Also Read - Gujarat Rain Update: Western Railways Cancels 8 Trains Due To Heavy Rainfall. Check Details

Giving details, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the Panvel-bound train was given a green signal, but it moved in the opposite direction. “The CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) local was ready to leave platform number one, but it went in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the same platform,” he said.

The move of the train in reverse direction resulted in the derailment of one trolley of fourth coach from the rear-end, he said. The Harbour Line services usually operate from platform nos. 1 and 2 at the CSMT.

After the derailment incident, the local trains were operated only from platform no. 2, affecting suburban services on the corridor. Some of the suburban services were likely to remain cancelled due to unavailability of the platform. Also, some trains will be short-terminated at Wadala station and operated from there, Sutar said after the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)