Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the daily commuters on Mumbai Local Trains. From today onwards, they will have to pay less for travelling in the AC coaches of the suburban trains. Last week, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve had announced that the fare of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent. He had said that following a long-pending demand, the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km for AC trains will be reduced to Rs 30.Also Read - South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 1033 Posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Details Here

A notification issued by the railway board said new fares would come into effect from May 5. He said in this regard, the railway ministry had received suggestions that the existing fare be reduced by at least 20-30 per cent. Also Read - Amid India's Power Crisis, 657 Trains Cancelled For Priority Movement Of Coal Carriages

Around 80 AC local train services are being operated on Central and Western Railway routes in the Mumbai region every day. Also Read - Coal Crisis Worsens: 42 Passenger Trains Cancelled to Ramp Up Supply; Delhi Sends Out SOS | 10 Points

According to Danve, the fare between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane (34 km) would be slashed to Rs 90 from the existing Rs 130.

Moreover, the fare between CSMT-Kalyan (54km) would be reduced to Rs 105 from Rs 210, between Churchgate-Borivali (34km) to Rs 90 from Rs 130 and between Churchgate-Vasai Road (52km) to Rs 105 from Rs 210.

It must be noted that the air-conditioned suburban local services were first launched in Mumbai on Western Railway routes in December 2017. AC locals started running on Central Railway routes from January 2020.

The train passengers must note that at present, the single journey fare of AC locals ranges between Rs 65 to 240.

“There shall be no change in season ticket basic fare for AC and First class of ordinary services running over the suburban section,” the Central Railways said in a notification.

The Central Railways further added that the basic fare for Quarterly Season Tickets (QST), Half yearly season Tickets (HST) and Yearly season tickets (YST) shall be calculated as per the existing approved principles @2.7, 5.4 and 10.8 times of Monthly season tickets basic fare applicable for AC locals respectively.

Check new ticket prices here: