Mumbai: Owing to the steady dip in Covid cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the government is considering resuming the suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters. The chief minister also said that the decision in this regard would be taken with responsibility.

While speaking at the inauguration of a new municipal building, CM Thackeray heaped praises on the Mumbai civic body, saying it has succeeded in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis. The chief minister said the resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for all was under consideration and his government will take a decision on the issue with complete responsibility.

Mumbai has been reporting less than 500 coronavirus cases daily for the last three weeks.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ruled by the Shiv Sena, had succeeded to curbing the spread of COVID-19. During the pandemic, the BMC did not falter in its responsibility of providing services to citizens, Thackeray said.

“Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions would be given whereever it is possible. The Mumbai model (of coronavirus management) was praised during the pandemic and a slum-like Dharavi has defeated the virus,” he said.

The CM urged people to continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Passenger Associations Plan to Approach PM Modi For Travel Approval

Earlier, the passenger associations expressed anguish over the Maharashtra government’s decision to not open the Mumbai Local trains for the general public at the moment due to the possibility of the COVID third wave. The association had said that they approach PM Modi or President Ram Nath Kovind for the travel approval in local trains in Mumbai.

The Passenger associations have also said that the Maharashtra government has left them with no choice but to approach the President and Prime Minister to intervene in the issue so that local train services are resumed for all citizens.