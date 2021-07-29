Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: With rising pressure to provide further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs enforced in the state, the Maharashtra government is expected to announce a decision soon on allowing fully vaccinated citizens to travel unrestricted in local train services. Speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services within two to three days.Also Read - Two-Third of Population Surveyed in 11 States Have Coronavirus Antibodies, Says ICMR Serosurvey

As per reports, Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting that a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals. "As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," said Shaikh, who is Guardian Minister of Mumbai.

He informed that the restrictions that were brought four months ago amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city have been slowly relaxed.

"Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon," he added.

Notably, local train services, which are also called the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently operational for just essential service employees due to the corona outbreak. Recently, the demand for resumption of suburban train services for the general public has been gaining steam.