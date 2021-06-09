Mumbai: Mumbai Local train services on the Kurla-CSMT line were halted as water started flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations amid heavy rains in Mumbai. Traffic was stopped at 9.50 AM as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. The Central Railway PRO said that traffic will resume as soon as water recedes. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai Signalling Arrival of Monsoon. Check High Tide Timing Today

Images on social media showed the condition of the railway tracks between Sion and GGTB Nagar railway station amid rains as they have been submerged in water. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Suburban Services to Open For General Public Soon? Mayor Drops BIG Hint

Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging between Sion and Kurla, as precautionary measure, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50am.

Services on other sections are running. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 9, 2021

Rains have lashed Mumbai from last night signalling the arrival of monsoon in the western coast. “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

The IMD has issued a warning in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Konkan areas from June 9 to June 12 for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to sources, a high tide of 4.22 meters is likely at 11:50 AM. Since Mumbai is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabia sea, the high tide timings are keenly observed. Fishermen have been advised not to venture near the sea from June 9 to June 12.

Mumbai Local trains, the city’s lifeline, have been operational for medical and essential workers throughout the lockdown. Although the Maharashtra government announced a five-level plan to relax the restrictions in the state, Mumbaikars have to wait a bit more for the resumption of local train services. A final decision on whether to open the local trains up for the general public will be taken after a week, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.