Mumbai: After nearly two months, restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments resumed their operations in Mumbai, which falls in ‘Level-3’ of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’. However, Mumbaikars have to wait a bit more for the resumption of local train services. At present, local trains, which are considered as the lifeline of the country’s financial capital are restricted for medical and essential services. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Traders Happy as COVID-19 Curbs Ease in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar while speaking to reporters has stated that a final decision on whether to open the local trains up for the general public will be taken after a week. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Restaurants in Mumbai Open For Dine-in Services Today. Check Details

“As unlock process begins today, few restrictions have been eased. Local trains are running only for essential services for now. Decision on whether to open it up for general public will be taken after a week, depending on COVID situation in the city”, news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News Update: 5-Level Unlock Plan Begins Today. Full List of Activities Allowed In Your District

On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow all precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body’s transport wing, were allowed to ferry passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity, though local trains were restricted for those working in medical and essential services.

The BMC in a tweet said, “Mumbai, a gentle reminder! While we are getting back on track with the phase-wise opening, we can’t go off the rails on our common main goal – a Covid free Mumbai. Let’s reopen, but with care. Follow all precautions!”

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. Easing of curbs under level-3 category are applicable for places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.